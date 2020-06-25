Vici Gaming disbands PUBG roster and division

After more than two years of operating a PUBG team, Vici Gaming has decided to disband both its roster and the entire PUBG division of the organization.

This means that Vici has no plans to field any future players in the PUBG competitive scene and will focus its attention back on its other organizational branches.

After careful considerations, we regret to inform you that we have decided to dissolve our VG PUBG branch.

Vici first joined the PUBG scene in August 2017 along with several other teams looking to forge into a new community. The organization only competed in two events during 2017, but became a mainstay of Chinese PUBG throughout 2018 and 2019.

After only competing in two tournaments with a roster split between veterans and new additions, the organization decided to shut down the division after failing to qualify for the PUBG Continental Series.

“Today marks the final chapter of VG PUBG, as our club has decided to disband its PUBG division,” Vici said. “It has been a great honor for us to share passionate moments together for so long.”

While active, Vici only recorded a single first-place finish, at the PUBG Champions League – Spring Preseason last year. Their most recent top finish was second place at the Huya PUBG League 2019 Winter, but declining placements and failure to qualify for online events led to the team remaining stagnant and not competing against other professional rosters.