T1 parts ways with PUBG player Treasure

T1's team still struggle to make it to the top of the South Korean PUBG scene.

T1 released PUBG pro Lee “Treasure” Ha-Neul last night. The organization has yet to introduce the player who will replace him on the team.

Treasure started competed in the PUBG Korean League with the team in May 2019 and then joined the Battlegrounds Weekly Series. Since its creation, however, the team hasn’t met the high expectations of a well-known name like T1.

They came in 14th place in their first season of the PUBG Korean League in 2019 and finished in third and ninth in two Battlegrounds Weekly Series events last month.

오늘부로 T1 PUBG 소속 “Treasure” 이하늘 선수와 계약을 종료하게 되었습니다. 그동안 함께 해주셔서 감사드리며 새로운 여정을 응원하겠습니다.



We part our ways with “Treasure” from T1 PUBG. We thank for all the contributions he has made and wish him all the best in the future. pic.twitter.com/EsSbVlYWLO — T1 (@T1) May 1, 2020

The South Korean competitive PUBG scene is fierce. Some of the best players in the world are on the top South Korean teams, including the champions of Gen.G.

The inconsistent results of T1 can also be explained due to how often they make roster changes. Some of the players only stayed on the team for four months, for example. Only one player, Jeong “Adder” Ji-Hun, has been on the team since it was founded in summer 2018.

This announcement may be followed by other changes to the team in the coming days.