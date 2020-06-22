PUBG partners with deadmau5, Jeremiah Fraites for GAMING 2 GIVE BACK charity stream

PUBG is working to host another charity event, this time in partnership with The Lumineers co-founder Jeremiah Fraites, Joel “deadmau5” Zimmerman, and more to raise money for the No Kid Hungry campaign.

During the tournament, GAMING 2 GIVE BACK, the musicians will team up with Halifax and Hambinooo from 2pm to 6pm CT on June 24. Activist Artists Management and PUBG Corporation will be co-producing the live stream event, which will be broadcast to the Play With PUBG Twitch Channel.

Image via PUBG

The squad of musical artists and pros will be competing against all comers and raising money for the No Kid Hungry campaign to end child hunger in America. PUBG Corporation said it will be donating $1 for every unique viewer up to $100,000 throughout the stream.

Fraites will also be debuting his new single, Player Unknown, on stream before it goes live on June 24.

“During these especially challenging times, we must remember that children should not need to provide for themselves,” Fraites said. “As a father, the mission of No Kid Hungry is one that resonates deeply with me. This event is a great way to help the children most in need of our support and will hopefully inspire others to give back as well.”

All proceeds from the aptly named song will also be donated No Kid Hungry and PUBG Corporation will be licensing Player Unknown from Fraites for promotion of the event and donating that amount to the charity.