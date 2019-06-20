PUBG Nations Cup to take place in Seoul, Korea during August

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds introduced its first world cup today.

Sixteen teams will battle in Seoul, Korea from Aug. 9 to 11. The Nations Cup will feature a $500,000 prize pool.

https://twitter.com/PUBGEsports/status/1141726979651039232

The participants of the PUBG Nations Cup include Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Finland, Germany, Japan, Russia, South Corea, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei.

Each Nations Cup team will feature four players selected by their peers or through their country-specific methods.

The Nations Cup will be the last event of PUBG Esports’ phase three. It’s the final part of the season and every team will try to secure enough points for the PUBG Global Championship, which is set to happen in December and feature a $2 million prize pool.

This kind of investment shows that PUBG isn’t slowing down, despite its ongoing fight for popularity with other battle royales like Fortnite and Apex Legends. Developing a proper esports scene for the players is vital for any multiplayer game’s future.

This can be an opportunity for streaming stars like Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins to join forces on the U.S national team. Michael “shroud” Grzesiek could jump back into the competitive scene to represent Team Canada, too.