PUBG Mobile players can earn rewards in Arena TDM and Payload modes

PUBG Mobile is offering rewards once again to players who join Arena TDM and Payload games.

The Arena TDM limited-time game mode will reward supply crates for those who play between April 7 and 9. Then it will turn to Payload from April 10 to 12.

Last week, rewards were given for playing both game modes. They’re still subject to changes since they’re experimental game modes, though. That’s why the developer needs as much feedback as possible from the players.

The Team Deathmatch mode is fun to play between two classic games. They’re fast-paced with respawns enabled and small maps with few spots to hide.

The Payload mode is closer to the Classic game mode, but with mechanics similar to Apex Legends. It includes care packages and resurrections using a beacon and the fallen teammate’s card in a death box.

Meanwhile, the 2gether We Play event to celebrate the game’s two-year anniversary will last until May with several missions to earn exclusive items and other rewards. Those missions mainly consist of surviving in games, playing, or simply logging in.

In May, season 13 will be released. Information about its content has yet to be revealed. It’s been months since the developer began working on Erangel 2.0 and it’s undoubtedly one of the most-awaited features by the players. The newest beta update, on the other hand, introduced Miramar 2.0 and new EvoGround game modes earlier today.