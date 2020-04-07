PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 beta adds Miramar 2.0

PUBG Mobile released the beta for 0.18.0 today to select beta testers. It brings some exciting new changes to the game, including Miramar 2.0, the Win94 with an attached scope, and new EvoGround game modes.

Miramar 2.0 will be coming with this update. The new version of the desert map will include some new locations along with several visual changes. The Golden Mirado will also spawn on the map and vending machines will be available. These can be used to obtain different items in matches.

The Win94 with a default 2.7x scope will also become available exclusively on Miramar.

Sandstorms will begin appearing in the Miramar map too, according to a leaked picture posted by PUBG Mobile YouTuber Mr.GHOST GAMING in his latest video. Sandstorms will replace the blue zone on the Miramar map, according to the YouTuber. This hasn’t been confirmed, however.

New EvoGround modes have also arrived with the beta. This includes the “Safety Scramble Mode” and the “Jungle Adventure Mode.”

Lastly, the beta includes a new social function, Cheer Park. Adjustments to settings, the results screen, and achievements have been made too.

There’s still no mention of Erangel 2.0, but Tencent has been saying for the past few months that it will arrive soon. The revamped version of the classic PUBG Mobile map was announced in July 2019 but still hasn’t been released.