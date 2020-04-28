PUBG is now available on Google Stadia

PUBG can now be played on Google Stadia, allowing players to stream the game over Stadia servers to any of their compatible devices.

This is a big move for both sides. Stadia has added a major title that players spend hundreds of hours on, while PUBG Corporation puts its flagship game on yet another platform.

North American and European players can purchase the game right now in the Stadia marketplace and start playing today. Alternatively, they can sign up for a free trial of Stadia Pro and get the game for free as long as they have an active membership.

Right from the start, anyone who picks the game up on Stadia can enjoy cross-platform play and parties, as long as they’re using a controller. All of the season seven content is also available on Stadia. Players can gear up and explore the revamped Vikendi map, Dinoland theme park, speeding trains, and every other change that’s been added to the game.

“PUBG pioneered the Battle Royale genre, and we’re excited to continue evolving and growing our audience with Stadia, the pioneer in cloud-based gaming,” said Ashley Youngsun Nam, head of console for PUBG Corp. “With instant access to PUBG through Stadia Pro and access to cross-platform play, gamers have no excuse but to drop-in and land, loot, and survive in our iconic Battle Royale experience.”

For anyone who doesn’t want to sign-up for Stadia Pro, the game is available in three different versions.

Base Game – $29.99

Pioneer Edition – free for Stadia Pro subscribers or $39.99 Survivor Pass: Cold Front Stadia Exclusive Skin Set

Chicken Dinner Edition – available until July 20 for $89.99 Stadia Pro subscribers can upgrade for $34.99 USD (42 percent off) until May 26 Base game Survivor Pass: Cold Front Stadia Exclusive Skin Set 6,000 G-coins Aviator Set Brown Hat Ranger Set Ivory School Uniform Set Cheerleader Set Factory Worker Set Hipster Set



Users who get the Pioneer or Chicken Dinner Edition will get a Stadia exclusive skin set. Players should consider taking advantage of that free Stadia Pro trial, even if they just want to use it for the skin set.