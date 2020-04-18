PUBG Corporation cancels 2020 PUBG Global Series due to coronavirus, introduces Continental Series

The PUBG Corporation, which was one of the first companies to push dates for its global tournament series, is now making further precautionary moves.

The 2020 PUBG Global Series has officially been canceled, with all standings and other metrics likely to be tossed out in favor of a fresh start next season. However, that is not the end of PUBG esports for the year.

In place of the three canceled PGS events and eventual championship event, PUBG Corp is introducing a new multi-regional online competition called the PUBG Continental Series. This will focus even more on regional bouts between the top teams in the world in the four main regions: Asia, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

A total prize pool of $2.4 million will be split evenly across the four regions, with one big tournament already set to begin in May.

In May, the PCS Charity Showdown will have the top teams in each region playing for $100,000, with an additional $100,000 being donated to the charity of the winning team’s choice, for a total prize pool of $800,000 across all regions. There are no concrete dates yet, but more information will be made available in the coming weeks.

Image via PUBG Corporation

As for the main event, PCS events will be held in all regions throughout June and August, with a $200,000 prize pool allocated to each regional Major. Viewers will also be able to play the Pick’Em Challenge just like with the PGS.

All 21 teams that qualified for PGS Berlin, the first Major of the main season, will be compensated with $20,000 for their time spent qualifying for the now-canceled tournament. Other teams that were playing in qualifiers or had theirs postponed will also be compensated at a later date.

More details about the exact schedule and tournament lineup for PUBG esports in 2020 will be announced in the near future.