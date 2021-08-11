PUBG Continental Series 5 opens regional qualifiers, features $1 million initial prize pool

The next major event in PUBG: Battlegrounds esports is finally here. Krafton is bringing the PUBG Continental Series 5 to North America, Europe, Asia, and Asia-Pacific regions from Sept. 16 to Oct. 4.

The event will have a combined $1 million prize pool, with the top 16 teams competing for their share of $250,000 per region and the title of PCS5 Regional Champion. And, of course, the Pick’ Em Challenge crowdfunding will be making a return too.

Open qualifiers for NA and Latin America begin today and will run from Aug. 11 to 18, with each sub-region hosting its own set of qualifiers. The top eight teams from NA and LATAM will move onto their respective group stage, where they’ll join the top 16 teams from each sub-region’s ESL PUBG Masters Phase Two Group Stage.

The group stages will each have $25,000 up for grabs, with the top six teams from each sub-region advancing to the PCS5 Americas Grand Finals. The teams that finish in the seventh to 14th placement range will get one more shot at making it in the Americas Last Chance Qualifier, which will run on Aug 28 and 29.

Each regional LCQ will include a $20,000 prize pool and put the top four teams through to their respective regional finals, completing the 16 team lineup that will then compete again starting in mid-September. Here’s the full PCS5 FInals schedule for all four regions.

PCS5 Americas and Asia-Pacific Sept. 16 and 17 Sept. 23 and 24 Sept. 30 to Oct. 1

PCS5 EU and Asia Sept. 18 and 19 Sept. 25 and 26 Oct. 2 and 3



Throughout PCS5, players will be able to earn in-game rewards by correctly predicting the outcome of each regional event in the Pick’ Em Challenge.

Just like previous Pick’ Em Challenges, players will need special voting coupons to cast their votes on the results, which can be obtained by purchasing PCS5-themed items or watching the matches. Krafton will add 30 percent of all revenue generated through the Pick’ Em Challenge to the PCS5 prize pool, with more details to be shared soon.

You can learn more about all four regional competitions for PCS5 by visiting the official PUBG Esports website. All of the action for PCS5 Americas will be streamed on the game’s Twitch and YouTube channels.