PMPL South Asia scrims set to feature $1,000 daily prize pool

Tencent kicked off its first day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) scrims today.
These scrims will have a daily prize pool of $1,000, which will be split among the top three teams. First place will earn $700, while second gets $200 and third walks away with $100.
Four matches will be played daily in the following order:
- Match one: Erangel
- Match two: Miramar
- Match three: Sanhok
- Match four: Erangel
All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel starting at 7am CT.
The scrims have been unveiled following the indefinite postponement of the PMPL South Asia season one league stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian government ordered a three-week lockdown starting from March 25.
The same teams from the PMPL South Asia are participating in the scrims. These teams include:
- TSM | Entity
- Marcos Gaming
- Team Hype
- Celtz
- Soul
- Team Tamilas
- INES
- VSG Crawlers
- SynerGE
- MegaStars
- JyanMaara
- UMExRxN
- IND
- Orange Rock
- DeadEyes Guy
- Fnatic
- Powerhouse
- GodLike
- Team Xtreme
- ElementriX
Tencent hasn’t announced how many days the scrims will run for.