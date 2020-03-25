PMPL South Asia scrims set to feature $1,000 daily prize pool

Tencent kicked off its first day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) scrims today.

These scrims will have a daily prize pool of $1,000, which will be split among the top three teams. First place will earn $700, while second gets $200 and third walks away with $100.

#PMPL South Asia Scims Day 1 is here! Top 20 Squads from South Asia will compete with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000 & to keep you all entertained!



— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 25, 2020

Four matches will be played daily in the following order:

Match one: Erangel

Match two: Miramar

Match three: Sanhok

Match four: Erangel

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel starting at 7am CT.

The scrims have been unveiled following the indefinite postponement of the PMPL South Asia season one league stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian government ordered a three-week lockdown starting from March 25.

The same teams from the PMPL South Asia are participating in the scrims. These teams include:

TSM | Entity

Marcos Gaming

Team Hype

Celtz

Soul

Team Tamilas

INES

VSG Crawlers

SynerGE

MegaStars

JyanMaara

UMExRxN

IND

Orange Rock

DeadEyes Guy

Fnatic

Powerhouse

GodLike

Team Xtreme

ElementriX

Tencent hasn’t announced how many days the scrims will run for.