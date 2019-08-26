How to download and play PUBG’s Public Test Server (PTS) on PC and consoles

PUBG’s Public Test Server (PTS) is back and available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One ahead of season four. A new Battle Pass is on its way, as well as a newly-revamped version of Erangel.

PUBG is essentially getting an overhaul, combining a much-needed visual update with tons of exciting new locations to explore. Weapons and vehicles are also set to be rebalanced across the board.

PUBG on Twitter Cross network play is coming to PUBG on consoles later this year! @Xbox and @PlayStation players will be able to play together from the same matchmaking pool. In the meantime, Erangel arrives on console August 27, so get ready to drop in: https://t.co/5Jsi3dyNqg https://t.co/IqfDMgoWUi

You would usually have to wait until Aug. 27 for season four, but thanks to the PTS, you can dive into the action now. But how do you download it?

It’s incredibly simple on any platform. If you’re a PC player, head to your Steam library, and just under PUBG, you’ll find the PTS. Next, click download and you’re ready to go.

For PS4 and Xbox One, it’s a little less straightforward, but it’s still quick and easy to do.

For PS4, head to the PSN store and search “PUBG test server.” Download it, install any updates, and play.

The same goes for Xbox One. All you need to do is go into the Microsoft Store, search “PUBG test server,” and download.