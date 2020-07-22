Here are Anthony Kongphan’s PUBG settings

Wanna play like the best? Here's how.

Twitch is a magical place full of talented superstar gamers. But did you know that one of them is a former model who kicks ass in battle royale games like PUBG?

Anthony Kongphan drops into battle royale and FPS games on his Twitch channel, where he streams multiple times per week—and he looks damn handsome doing it.

The former actor blew up alongside PUBG when it released and he still drops in for some games now and then since he became a full-time streamer a few years ago.

Here are Anthony Kongphan’s settings for PUBG.

Anthony Kongphan PUBG video settings

Refresh Rate

165 Hz Resolution

2560×1440 FOV

103 Brightness

Default Screen Scale

100 Anti-Aliasing

Low Post-Processing

Low Shadows

Low Textures

Low Effects

Low Foliage

Low View Distance

Low V-Sync

Off Motion Blur

Off Sharpen

Off

Anthony Kongphan PUBG keybinds

Move Forward

W Move Backward

S Move Right

D Move Left

A Walk

Left Ctrl Sprint

Left Shift Jump

Space Bar Crouch

C Interact

F Prone

Z Toggle Camera

V AutoRun

= Freelook

Left Alt Peek Left

Q Peek Right

E Unarm

X Use MedKit

7 Use FirstAid

8 Use Bandage

9 Use Energy Drink

0 Use Heal Item

Hyphen Use Boost Item

0 Reload

R Toggle Fire

Left Mouse Button Aim (Hold)

Right Mouse Button Toggle ADS / Scope

Right Click Next Weapon

Mouse Wheel Up Previous Weapon

Mouse Wheel Down Primary Weapon 1

1 Primary Weapon 2

2 Side Arm

3 Melee Weapon

4 Throwables

5 Toggle Firing Mode

B Increase Zeroing

Page Up Decrease Zeroing

Page Down Motorcycle Air Control

Left Ctrl + Space Inventory

I / Tab Map

M Push to Talk

T

Anthony Kongphan PUBG mouse settings