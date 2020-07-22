Here are Anthony Kongphan’s PUBG settings

Wanna play like the best? Here's how.

Screengrab via Anthony Kongphan

Twitch is a magical place full of talented superstar gamers. But did you know that one of them is a former model who kicks ass in battle royale games like PUBG?

Anthony Kongphan drops into battle royale and FPS games on his Twitch channel, where he streams multiple times per week—and he looks damn handsome doing it.

The former actor blew up alongside PUBG when it released and he still drops in for some games now and then since he became a full-time streamer a few years ago.

Here are Anthony Kongphan’s settings for PUBG.

Anthony Kongphan PUBG video settings

Refresh Rate
165 Hz		Resolution
2560×1440		FOV
103
Brightness
Default		Screen Scale
100		Anti-Aliasing
Low
Post-Processing
Low		Shadows
Low		Textures
Low
Effects
Low		Foliage
Low		View Distance
Low
V-Sync
Off		Motion Blur
Off		Sharpen
Off

Anthony Kongphan PUBG keybinds

Move Forward
W		Move Backward
S		Move Right
D		Move Left
A
Walk
Left Ctrl		Sprint
Left Shift		Jump
Space Bar		Crouch
C
Interact
F		Prone
Z		Toggle Camera
V		AutoRun
=
Freelook
Left Alt		Peek Left
Q		Peek Right
E		Unarm
X
Use MedKit
7		Use FirstAid
8		Use Bandage
9		Use Energy Drink
0
Use Heal Item
Hyphen		Use Boost Item
0		Reload
R		Toggle Fire
Left Mouse Button
Aim (Hold)
Right Mouse Button		Toggle ADS / Scope
Right Click		Next Weapon
Mouse Wheel Up		Previous Weapon
Mouse Wheel Down
Primary Weapon 1
1		Primary Weapon 2
2		Side Arm
3		Melee Weapon
4
Throwables
5		Toggle Firing Mode
B		Increase Zeroing
Page Up		Decrease Zeroing
Page Down
Motorcycle Air Control
Left Ctrl + Space		Inventory
I / Tab		Map
M		Push to Talk
T

Anthony Kongphan PUBG mouse settings

DPI
420		Vertical Sensitivity
1.00		General Sensitivity
57
Targeting Sensitivity
47		Vehicle Sensitivity
50		Iron Sight Sens.
50
2x Scope
45		3x Scope
50		4x Scope
50
6x Scope
50		8x Scope
50		15x Scope
50