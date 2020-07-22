Here are Anthony Kongphan’s PUBG settings

Twitch is a magical place full of talented superstar gamers. But did you know that one of them is a former model who kicks ass in battle royale games like PUBG?
Anthony Kongphan drops into battle royale and FPS games on his Twitch channel, where he streams multiple times per week—and he looks damn handsome doing it.
The former actor blew up alongside PUBG when it released and he still drops in for some games now and then since he became a full-time streamer a few years ago.
Here are Anthony Kongphan’s settings for PUBG.
Anthony Kongphan PUBG video settings
|Refresh Rate
165 Hz
|Resolution
2560×1440
|FOV
103
|Brightness
Default
|Screen Scale
100
|Anti-Aliasing
Low
|Post-Processing
Low
|Shadows
Low
|Textures
Low
|Effects
Low
|Foliage
Low
|View Distance
Low
|V-Sync
Off
|Motion Blur
Off
|Sharpen
Off
Anthony Kongphan PUBG keybinds
|Move Forward
W
|Move Backward
S
|Move Right
D
|Move Left
A
|Walk
Left Ctrl
|Sprint
Left Shift
|Jump
Space Bar
|Crouch
C
|Interact
F
|Prone
Z
|Toggle Camera
V
|AutoRun
=
|Freelook
Left Alt
|Peek Left
Q
|Peek Right
E
|Unarm
X
|Use MedKit
7
|Use FirstAid
8
|Use Bandage
9
|Use Energy Drink
0
|Use Heal Item
Hyphen
|Use Boost Item
0
|Reload
R
|Toggle Fire
Left Mouse Button
|Aim (Hold)
Right Mouse Button
|Toggle ADS / Scope
Right Click
|Next Weapon
Mouse Wheel Up
|Previous Weapon
Mouse Wheel Down
|Primary Weapon 1
1
|Primary Weapon 2
2
|Side Arm
3
|Melee Weapon
4
|Throwables
5
|Toggle Firing Mode
B
|Increase Zeroing
Page Up
|Decrease Zeroing
Page Down
|Motorcycle Air Control
Left Ctrl + Space
|Inventory
I / Tab
|Map
M
|Push to Talk
T
Anthony Kongphan PUBG mouse settings
|DPI
420
|Vertical Sensitivity
1.00
|General Sensitivity
57
|Targeting Sensitivity
47
|Vehicle Sensitivity
50
|Iron Sight Sens.
50
|2x Scope
45
|3x Scope
50
|4x Scope
50
|6x Scope
50
|8x Scope
50
|15x Scope
50