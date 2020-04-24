Cloud9 welcomes back Parkisas to PUBG Mobile roster

Though Cloud9 doesn’t have a team active in the PUBG, the organization is strengthening its presence in PUBG Mobile by adding Terron “Perkisas” Nguyen back to the roster.

Perkisas and Cloud9 parted ways at the start of the year, but with an opening on the roster and his strong play at ESL Mobile Open: Season Four Squad Cup America with Wildcard Gaming, the team is bringing him back.

He's back to frag 😤



Please join us in giving a warm welcome back to @itsPerkisas as he rejoins the #C9PUBGM squad! #C9WIN pic.twitter.com/AO8hqGJd7M — Cloud9 vs COVID19 (@Cloud9) April 23, 2020

That opening was created on March 19, when Cloud9 released Brandon “Sixless” Patterson due to comments the player made against Asian PUBG players on Instagram. That opened the doors for this reunion as Perkisas, who left the overcrowded Wildcard roster to rejoin the top NA PUBG Mobile squad.

Outside of Cloud9, Perkisas has only played for two other teams, Misfits Gaming and Wildcard. He has placed in the top 10 of nearly every event he has attended, which is something Cloud9 wants to get back to.

Since releasing Perkisas, Cloud9 placed 11th at the PUBG Mobile Madcat Royale 2020 and 16th ESL Mobile Open: Season Four Squad Cup America, events that Perkisas placed second and first at, respectively. Bringing him back not only adds another strong player to the team but also should help to cultivate a new, winning mindset in the struggling roster.

It is unclear what event Perkisas will make his second debut for Cloud9 at, but it will likely be one of the upcoming tournaments that will take place heading into May.