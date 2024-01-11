Will there be more Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC?

Generation IX of Pokémon saw plenty of content in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which may lead you to wonder if there is more on the cards in Paldea.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s base game was followed by The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, split into two parts, with the story then being brought to a close with a short epilogue that brought the gang back together.

Every Pokémon game has a limited development lifecycle, however, before attention shifts onto the next entry. And if you’re wondering whether there is more to come in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, we’ve got the answer.

Will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get more DLC?

End of the road. Screenshot by Dot Esports via The Pokémon Company YouTube

There is no news on any further additional content for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet following the release of both parts of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, with additional content for the game being wrapped up by the release of the epilogue on Jan. 11, 2024.

Although there has been no definitive answer from Nintendo or The Pokémon Company, it does seem unlikely that more DLC will be added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet due to several factors—including the fact that its predecessor, Pokémon Sword and Shield, had two pieces of DLC released and a new console from Nintendo is expected this year.

We have, however, begun 2024 in a strange situation where there are no announced upcoming Pokémon titles on the horizon—though that is likely to change when Pokémon Day rolls around in February when we can expect to see new titles.

News of additional content for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is unlikely to be part of that, though, except for potential details of events in the game, with the focus instead being on potential Gen V remakes, spin-off titles, and, in the long-term, Gen X.