Where to find Yorrich in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Setting up the Coastlands Camp request

Whenever you enter a new area in Pokémon Legends: Arceus there are requests you can complete in order to build up separate Base Camps that will assist you while exploring.

These side missions typically involve interacting with multiple NPCs in order to get the new Base Camp set up. And, in the case of the Cobalt Coastlands, it involves finding a missing person and fighting a talkative bird.

To start the Setting Up the Coastlands Camp request, players will need to visit Bather’s Lagoon and speak with Gully. She will ask you to look for the missing Yorrich and have him return to the soon-to-be Base Camp. She will give you a hint for his location, but if you don’t know exactly how to locate him, this part of the quest can be annoying.

Yorrich can be found at the southeast tip of Sand’s Reach (the area that resembles a pinky finger) but will only appear there at night.

To keep with the seafaring theme of the area, you will find him cowering in fear, scared of a Chatot that has started mimicking him. You will need to challenge the Chatot and defeat it to free Yorrich from his tormentor and send him back to the Coastlands Camp.

With that done, you can head back to Gully and the new Base Camp will be established.