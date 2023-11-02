Where to find Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Be on the lookout for this friendly ghost.

Hisuian Typhlosion is the star of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next big Tera Raid event, and it’ll only be around for a limited time starting Nov. 2.

Cyndaquil and Quilava can normally only evolve into their final Hisuian evolution in the Hisui region from Legends: Arceus. However, this special event allows players to obtain Hiusian Typhlosion in the Gen IX games without having to transfer it over, so you won’t want to miss out.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to find, catch, and raise Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to find Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you can even think about challenging the Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids, you’ll need to have seven-star Tera Raids unlocked. Once you have access to seven-star raids, follow these steps to find where Hisuian Typhlosion is hiding.

During the event period for the Unrival Hisuian Typhlosion Tera Raids, connect to the internet and make sure you have the most recent news updates in the Poké Portal.

Open up your map and look for the special black crystal Tera Raid icon with the Fire Tera Type symbol. Select that as your destination.

Fly to the nearest Pokémon Center to the Tera Raid.

Head toward the orange flag on your minimap until you reach your destination.

Interact with the black crystal Tera Raid den and make sure it’s a seven-star raid with Hisuian Typhlosion’s silhouette.

You may also use the Tera Raid Battle Search feature in the Poké Portal to join Hisuian Typhlosion raids hosted by other players. You will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to have the option to play with fellow players.

How to catch Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Currently, the only way to catch Hisuian Typhlosion directly in the Gen IX games is to challenge and beat its seven-star Tera Raid. To do this, you’ll need a strong counter to handle its Fire and Ghost-type attacks while also hitting it for super-effective damage.

Bringing a Flash Fire Pokémon to soak up any Fire-type attacks may make the job a little easier, or you can go with a Water, Rock, or Ground-type Pokémon to make sure you’re capitalizing on Hisuian Typhlosion’s defensive weaknesses.

If you’re able to take down Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion, you’ll be allowed to catch it. Don’t expect it to be easy if you pull up to the raid without the proper preparation, though.

Can you catch more than one Hisuian Typhlosion in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Players are limited to catching only one Unrivaled Hisuian Typhlosion per game. Yes, you can still rechallenge the raid for extra rewards, but you won’t be allowed to catch more than one of these exclusive Hisuian Typhlosion with the rare Mightiest Mark.

That being said, you can still technically own more than one Hisuian Typhlosion in Scarlet and Violet by transferring them over from Legends: Arceus via Pokémon HOME. Just keep in mind Quilava will only evolve into Typhlosion’s Hisuian variant while in the Hisui region of Legends: Arceus.

If you try to evolve it in any other game or region, it will become the standard Typhlosion from Gen II. Therefore, you must make sure it’s evolved into Hisuian Typhlosion in Legends: Arceus before transferring it to Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best Nature for Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Once you have your hands on a Hisuian Typhlosion in Scarlet and Violet, you’ll want to consider which Nature is best for it—especially if you plan on adding it to your party and throwing it into battle. As a special attacker with decent Speed, a Nature like Modest or Timid would be great for the Fire/Ghost Starter.

Looking at Hisuian Typhlosion’s stats, it isn’t too different from the standard variant. The Hisuian form is slightly slower with less HP, but it makes up for that with extra stat points in Special Attack. With Special Attack being Hisuian Typhlosion’s highest stat at 119, Modest is the easy and obvious choice for its Nature since it boosts Special Attack at the expense of its physical Attack.

Maximizing its damage output with a Modest nature will allow Hisuian Typhlosion to deal consistent damage with special moves like Shadow Ball, Heat Wave, and its signature attack, Inferno Parade.

If you’d rather go the speedy route, a Timid nature would boost Hisuian Typhlosion’s Speed and lower its physical Attack. This pairs nicely with Eruption and a Choice Scarf, allowing it to outspeed most other Pokémon. Since Eruption’s damage output is strongest when the user is at full HP, the idea here is to ensure Hisuian Typhlosion is fast enough to move first and launch a massive Eruption before taking any damage.