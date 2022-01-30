You'll need to capture this Ghost-type Pokémon to progress through the story.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will have players scouting the entire Hisui region to finish their Pokédex and along this journey, you will be tasked with capturing specific Pokémon that will help progress the story.

As you reach the game’s third zone Cobalt Coastlands, you’ll encounter one of these missions very quickly. This will see players seek out and capture the third-generation Pokémon Dusclops.

Dusclops is a Ghost-type Pokémon that can evolve into the extremely powerful Pokémon Dusknoir. Before you can do this, you’ll need to work through the story completing Mission 10: The Lordless Island.

Where to find Dusclops in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Mission 10: The Lordless Island

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

As you first arrive in Cobalt Coastlands you’ll be sent to meet the Diamond Clan member Iscan who will help you earn the power of Basculegion that will allow you to traverse water. First, you’ll need to do his mission, The Lordless Island.

The Lordless Island will task you with catching a wild Dusclops. To do this you’ll want to head further east to Deadwood Haunt. Once you arrive at Deadwood Haunt you’ll see Dusclops standing nearby a beached ship.

Now you can challenge and capture yourself the Pokémon and complete the mission by returning to Iscan and showing him your work.

While you’re around Deadwood Haunt there is plenty of other Ghost-type Pokémon to be caught. These include Dusclops pre-evolution Duskull and Drifloon. This is one of the best zones in the game to acquire these types of Pokémon so make sure to return at a later stage and fill out that Pokédex.

If you’re simply looking to add Dusclops to your party after completing this mission then you can also find the Pokémon in the wild via Alabaster Icelands’ Avalanche Slopes and Arena’s Approach.