When will Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl be released?

Pokémon fans have plenty to look forward to in the next few months.

Nintendo unveiled more Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl footage in today’s Pokémon Presents showcase, giving a sneak peek at the remakes’ new features and updated graphics. While Nintendo promises that the original story will be “faithfully reproduced,” there should be plenty of interesting additions to excite veterans and newbies alike. And all of it is only a few months away.

When do Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release?

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on Nov. 19. Nintendo made the announcement in May, while also showing off the new box artwork featuring legendary Pokémon Dialga and Palkia. And fans can pre-order the remakes now on the official Pokémon website.

What new content can you expect?

Even though fans can expect the same gameplay and story from the originals, a few new features revealed today will help modernize the experience. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl introduce a new chibi art style to Sinnoh, for example, creating what appears to be a polished look for the Nintendo Switch.

The remakes also introduce the Grand Underground, a sprawling world under the Sinnoh region where you can dig up fossils, create a secret base, and explore Pokémon hideaways where you can catch unique companions. Players will be able to customize Poké Balls with stickers in a Capsule Decoration menu as well, offering new effects when Pokémon spring out of them. You’ll also be able to purchase new outfits and battle trainers in style.