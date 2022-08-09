When is the Pokémon Go Fest Finale?

A new gift option may make the event affordable for those with big families or friend groups.

All of the 2022 Pokémon Go Fests have reached their conclusion and Pokémon fans around the world are looking forward to the Finale event that will wrap up the year. There are plenty of things to do during the event, and fans are gearing up to catch a ton of Pokémon.

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale will take place Aug. 27 from 10am local time to 6pm local time. This is the fifth and final Go Fest 2022 event and will be a fun event even for those who don’t purchase a ticket.

Those who purchased a ticket for any of the four Pokémon Go Fest events will have access to the Finale at no additional cost. Those who didn’t can still purchase a ticket for the event, and there are even discounted group options for up to three additional people.

Those discounted tickets will cost $4.99 each.

The day will consist of rotating habitats and raids which will feature Ultra Beasts, which if caught during Raids will come in Ultra Beast balls. Shiny Munna is also making its debut in Pokémon Go for those who don’t have tickets, and Shiny Unown N and Shiny Unown X can be encountered for those with a ticket.

There are a ton of Raids, rare Pokémon, bonuses and goodies to be had during the event, so those interested have until Aug. 27 to purchase their ticket. Trainers who want to purchase a ticket now can do so in the item shop now.

A full-price ticket costs $10.99 through the shop.

After a ticket is purchased, Trainers can then gift up to three Pokemon Go Fest Finale tickets to friends or family for the discounted $4.99 price.