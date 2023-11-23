What time does the Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid event start and end in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Hisuian Samurott is the last Hisui Starter Pokémon to be featured in Scarlet and Violet’s seven-star Tera Raids following Decidueye and Typhlosion, but it’ll definitely be another tough battle ahead.

Although Hisuian Samurott is usually exclusive to Legends: Arceus’ Hisui region, the Water/Dark-type final evolution of Oshawott will be available to battle and capture in Scarlet and Violet Tera Raids for a limited time. This Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott will have the rare Mightiest Mark reserved for seven-star raid bosses, but more importantly, it’ll have the Water Tera Type to boost its strongest Water-type attacks.

If you’re up for the challenge and want to catch Samurott’s regional variant in the Gen IX games, here’s when you’ll get your chance to do so.

When is the Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Samurott might not be a turkey, but the Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids are arriving just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott Tera Raids will first appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Nov. 23 at 6:00pm CT until Nov. 26 at 5:59pm CT .

. The same seven-star Tera Raids will appear once more from Nov. 30 at 6:00pm CT to Dec. 3 at 5:59pm CT.

You can spend the Thanksgiving holiday kicking back and challenging Hisuian Samurott, or you can try your luck the following week, if you happen to miss the first opportunity.

To make sure you can clear the Scarlet and Violet raid and catch Unrivaled Hisuian Samurott while it’s still around, consider which Pokémon would be smart to bring along. Grass and Electric, for example, are the only two types that will hit the Water Tera raid boss for super-effective damage. Freeze-Dry, a unique Ice-type move that deals super-effective damage to Water Pokémon, is another possible approach to take for this raid.