The Helper Whistle is an item in Pokémon Sleep. But, before I tell you what it does, it’s important to know what Helper Pokémon are and what berries do, since it’s related. Helper Pokémon are Pokémon you’ve made friends with by giving them biscuits to increase their Friendship Points. They have stats and skills and level up and evolve the more you bond with them.

As for Berries, they work differently in Pokémon Sleep. Rather than healing or curing ailments, they feed Snorlax. The more you feed it, the likelier you are to find Pokemon. Helper Pokémon collect berries for you.

So, what’s the deal with the Helper Whistle then?

What does the Helper Whistle do in Pokémon Sleep?

Described as an “especially energizing whistle,” one blow on the Helper Whistle will make your Helper Pokémon gather three hours’ worth of berries and other ingredients immediately. In other words, the Helper Whistle is a tool that fast-tracks your sleep research by gathering lots of berries and other ingredients in a short amount of time.

It might not sound like much, but it made a world of difference for me. My collection of dozing, snoozing, and slumbering Pokémon is growing by the minute, and the Helper Whistle has a lot to do with that.

It wasn’t the direct cause, but it even played a part in helping me find a Shiny Pokémon due to all the berries I was able to feed Snorlax, which made it easier.

