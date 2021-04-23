Weakness Policy Mystery Gift available now in Pokémon Sword and Shield for Players Cup 3

As a sort of cross-promotion for the Pokémon Players Cup Three, players can now get a free Weakness Policy through Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The Weakness Policy code will only be active until April 26, so you’ll want to grab the item quickly before it’s no longer available.

All you need to do to use the code is make sure you’re connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Sword or Shield. From there, you’ll select the Mystery Gift option and choose to “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

Once prompted, enter WPF1NALSPC3 in the text box and you should have the item in your bag when you get back into the game.

Weakness Policy is an item that’s seen a lot of competitive use since it was first introduced in Pokémon X and Y.

If a Pokémon holding the item is hit by a super-effective move, it will raise its Attack and Special Attack stats by two stages. This only happens once before the item is “consumed.”

If you do miss out on the Mystery Gift distribution, you can still get a Weakness Policy in Sword and Shield at the Battle Tower in exchange for 20 Battle Points. It’s also obtainable through the Cram-o-Matic on the Isle of Armor by using TR66, TR89, a Comet Shard, a Rare Candy, a Bottle Cap, and a PP Up as material.