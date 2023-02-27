Was there a Mystery Gift for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on Pokémon Day 2023?

Since their release last November, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have received frequent Mystery Gift codes that have rewarded players with a variety of Pokémon and useful items, including various vitamins and a special Garganacl. Nearly every week, players have been able to input a new code since the lack of region restriction opens more opportunities for gifts than ever before.

During today’s “Pokémon Presents” presentation, a variety of new information regarding various titles within the Pokémon series was revealed, including updates and DLC availability for Scarlet and Violet. The Pokémon Company also provided a bit of news on the now-available connectivity between the Switch titles and the mobile game Pokémon Go, giving players even more ways to interact with their Pokémon in and out of the Paldea region.

Multiple other titles within the Pokémon series were announced to be receiving gifts after the presentation, though Scarlet and Violet players won’t have immediate access to their gifts—at least not before a bit of a test.

Did Pokémon Scarlet and Violet get a new Mystery Gift for Pokémon Day 2023?

Unfortunately, there was no Mystery Gift code or distribution provided for Scarlet and Violet during the “Pokémon Presents” to celebrate Pokémon Day. Instead, an unexpected update was pushed to the titles that made the Paradox Pokémon Walking Wake and Iron Leaves available to fight during a Tera Raid Battle event.

But players who purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC via the eShop will be granted codes that can be used within the Mystery Gift feature. On the player’s receipt of purchase, there will be a code for a new uniform set that can be redeemed in-game.

Players who purchase the DLC before Oct. 31 will also receive another code, this time for a special Hisuian Zoroark—which has not been available in the titles until now. It also has the exclusive move Happy Hour, which increases the money earned by defeating trainers in battle.

Though it’s not technically a Mystery Gift, The Pokémon Company also revealed that connecting Scarlet and Violet to Pokémon Go will allow players to send postcards from the mobile game into the Switch titles. This will grant players a varying amount of Gimmighoul Coins, some items, and changes the pattern of Vivillon found within Paldea to that which corresponds to the postcard.