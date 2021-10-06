Universal Studios Japan partners with ﻿The Pokémon Company

The first project for the pair together is expected late in 2022.

A longtime rumor of a Pokémon theme park coming to Universal Studios Japan may be about to come to fruition.

Universal announced a partnership with The Pokémon Company today, explaining that this collaboration will bring multiple new projects to the park.

According to the post, the first of these will be coming as early as 2022, but there weren’t any further details shared of what this would be.

Thanks to a press release from Universal Studios Japan, we do have a better idea of the logistics of the project. It claimed that the first project will appear in the park towards the end of 2022, and they refer to this new collaboration as a “medium to long term strategic alliance.”

Pokémon won’t be the first Nintendo property to get an exhibit at Universal Studios Japan. Early this year after suffering hefty pandemic delays, Super Nintendo World opened at the park, bringing a whole range of rides and experiences based on the characters from Mario, Donkey Kong, and other iconic Nintendo properties.

We won’t have a good idea of what is coming to the park with this latest Pokémon collaboration until sometime next year. But with the partnership seemingly planning for things long term there will likely be a lot to get excited about when it comes time to open.