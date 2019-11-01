Undertale’s Toby Fox has created music for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Toby Fox, best known for developing the popular RPG Undertale, revealed that he’s worked with Game Freak to create a musical track for Pokémon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch.

Fox has previous experience working with Game Freak. He helped compose the soundtrack for Game Freak’s title Little Town Hero, which was released a few weeks ago for the Switch.

tobyfox on Twitter Hey, I’m finally allowed to announce this: I was asked to compose a track for Pokémon Sword & Shield! It’s a huge honor to be asked to be part of something like this. I hope you enjoy hearing it when the game comes out!

This time, though, Fox didn’t create the entire soundtrack. Instead, he simply helped with one, unannounced track lurking somewhere within the game’s files.

We don’t know what the song is at this time, but we do know that it isn’t a main track, so it’ll likely be something small. It could be anything from a jingle to a Pokémon’s noise or cry.

Who knows, maybe Yamper has a cry or noise that’s similar to Temmie from the Undertale series. We’ll just need to wait until Nov. 15 when the games release to find out what Fox’s track is.