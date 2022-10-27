Twitch’s Pokémon trading machine is back online ahead of Scarlet and Violet’s launch

OaksLab is back up and running ahead of the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing players make their own team of hacked Pokémon.

Prior to the launch of Pokémon Sword and Shield, channels such as OaksLab were quickly popularized as a means of creating competitive Pokémon to use in battle, useful for those who either do not have the time to train or can’t be bothered with wifi battling. The bot works by utilizing several Nintendo Switch consoles with your given Pokémon running. Each user makes their first Pokémon then exporting their desired loadout in text form.

Though the process was proven far from perfect during its first go around, many players still waited in long queue times to skip hours of grinding in-game in favor of hacked Pokémon.

OaksLab creator Duncan MacLeod officially confirmed the Pokemon service will be returning and has recently been stabled for over 20 hours.

Oakslab is back, has been stable for 20 hours and the queue times are super short 🙂 go grab some SwSh trades now. pic.twitter.com/VLTvMK7xTp — Duncan MacLeod (@DuncanCantDie) October 27, 2022

McLeod has previously made it clear players using the fast-tracking Pokémon training service should not use this process in any official tournaments.

To ensure this, the creator of OaksLab shared the original trainer names being used for the bot accounts so tournaments organizers and officials can ensure that no hacked Pokémon can infiltrate any tournaments.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is coming out Nov. 18, 2022, with over 192 returning and new Pokémon from previous and new generations. Much like the previous Pokémon Legends: Arceus title, Scarlet and Violet will return to the franchise’s open-world setting.

While players can traverse the game like any normal Pokémon title, OaksLab is officially open to help players get a head start.