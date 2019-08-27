3 new 2020 EU Pokémon Regional Championships have been revealed

The Pokémon Company has introduced three new European Regional Championships for the 2020 season where some of the best players will face off for a shot at making it to Worlds next year.

The three regional events will cater to both VGC and TCG players. Points will be awarded for World Qualifications along with several unannounced prizes. More regional events might also be added to the schedule at a later date.

The three new venues for 2020 are as follows:

Jan. 11 to 12: Ruhr Congress, Stadionring 20, 44791 Bochum, Germany

March 7 to 8: Baltiska Hallen, Eric Perssons väg 8A, 217 62 Malmö, Sweden

May 2 to 3: Exhibition Center Liverpool, Hall A, King’s Dock, Port of Liverpool, Liverpool L3 4FP, United Kingdom

All three VGC tournaments at these events will be hosting Pokémon Sword and Shield as their competitive titles. Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon will continue to be the competitive game of the Pokémon calendar until January 2020 when Sword and Shield will become the main games moving forward.

Players who secure enough Championship Points by the end of the 2020 season will lock in a place at the World Championship, which is set to be hosted in London at the end of next year.