Ancient Roar, Future Flash, Shiny Treasure: The Pokémon Company files 3 new OCG trademarks

Three new Japanese trademarks were filed by Pokémon OCG creator yesterday, which could hint at future card sets, according to Pokébeach.

The trademarks are Ancient Roar (古代の咆哮), Future Flash (未来の一閃), and Shiny Treasure (in English transcription). Fans have already started speculating on the names, but nothing is certain yet.

Based on trademark filing for previous card sets, Pokémon TCG usually releases cards roughly six months after registering their trademarks. This could hint at a release next fall for the three trademarked card set names.

That being said, three simultaneous sets are unlikely to be released in that manner. Some of the trademarks might hint at card sets releasing later, in winter or even next year.

In addition, the trademarks could also refer to other products from the Pokémon license.

On Feb. 28, another trademark was filed by the Pokémon TCG creator, named Ruler of the Black Flame (黒炎の支配者). Pokébeach speculated this could refer to the Legendary Pokémon named Chi-Yu, or Dark/Fire double-type.

Meanwhile, Pokémon fans are eagerly waiting for the next upcoming set, based on the Scarlet and Violet games. It will release on March 31. On March 10, the first subset inspired by both games will also be introduced, called Triplet Beat.

After that, another set will release in June, featuring all three starters of both the latest Pokémon games.