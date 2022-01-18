Tetris 99 set to host Pokémon Legends: Arceus event on Jan. 20

Tetris99 is set to host its 28th Maximus Cup event later this week and players will be able to unlock new content for the game, including featured art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the upcoming next entry into the Pokémon franchise.

The 28th Maximus Cup: Pokémon Legends: Arceus edition will kick off on Jan. 20 and run through Jan. 24. During this time, players who score 100 event points will unlock the Legends: Arceus-themed goodies. This new art, music, and more will spice up your competition performance for the event.

The #Tetris99 28th MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 11pm PT, January 20 – 10:59pm PT, on January 24!



Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by the #PokemonLegendsArceus game! pic.twitter.com/w2yQZAorPt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 18, 2022

Nintendo today shared a clip from the game so that players can see how this new look for Tetris performs in-game. This should give Pokémon fans something to do ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus launching later this month.

Legends: Arceus launches on Jan. 28 around the globe. Ahead of its launch, there will likely be more footage and news shared about the game, so fans should keep their eyes peeled.