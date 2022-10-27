Special Staff Promos return with Pokémon TCG ‘Silver Tempest’ prerelease

Pokémon TCG will welcome its next set in November with Silver Tempest and now fans can get a glimpse of the pre-release promos for the set and the return of staff promos for the first time since 2021.

Four cards will make up the pre-release set and these feature Sunflora, Rapidash, Kirlia, and Archeops all in holographic form. These were first reported by PokeBeach and in images obtained by the site Sunflora can be seen with the Staff stamp on it.

Image via PokeBeach Image via PokeBeach Image via PokeBeach Image via PokeBeach

These promo cards will feature in Build & Battle boxes for the set. They will begin rolling out at events starting this weekend and be available to purchase from hobby stores around the United States.

Making its resurgence this set, Staff promos had production paused in late 2020. Previously the last of these that we had seen surfaced in 2021 as part of Battle Styles months after The Pokémon Company International revealed they would be pausing them.

As we approach the launch of Silver Tempest more cards from the set are starting to be revealed. Most recently Rayquaza VMAX was shown off from the sets trainer gallery. Fans should note Silver Tempest is made up of cards from the Incandescent Arcana and Paradigm Trigger OCG sets.

Silver Tempest is scheduled to arrive in stores on Nov. 11.

