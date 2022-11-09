Should you get Pokémon Scarlet or Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on Nov. 18. Thus, players are finalizing their pre-orders and deciding which version of the game they’re going to get and where they’re going to purchase it.

Like every other main-series Pokémon game, there are two versions of the game that will have version-exclusive Pokémon in it. This means that players can only get certain Pokémon by trading with someone who has the opposite version of them.

Which version players should grab really depends on what their friends are doing and preferences in Pokémon that might be exclusive. It is intended for players to have to trade to get the version exclusives when they go through the game, whether it be through a Wonder Trade or entering a friend code and trading with specific people.

Other than the version exclusives, the name of the school you’ll attend, and the box Legendary, there are no gameplay differences between Scarlet and Violet. Which version you get will come down to your preferences.

To help you decide, here are the confirmed version exclusives that have been revealed so far.

Pokémon Scarlet version exclusives

Larvitar, Pupitar, and Tyranitar

Stonjourner

Armarough

Great Tusk

Koraidon

Pokémon Violet version exclusives

Bagon, Shelgon, and Salamence

Eiscue

Ceruledge

Iron Treads

Maraidon

Players can pre-order their preferred game through any retailer, but it might be worth taking a look at the bonuses each one is offering before deciding where to purchase. Alternatively, the games are available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop as well. The games will launch globally on Nov. 18.