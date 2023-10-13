Should you choose Double Incense, Star Piece, or Lucky Egg Duration for the Pokémon Go’s City Safari: Barcelona Special Research?

If you are out in Barcelona from Oct. 13 to 14, make sure to grab your ticket for the Pokémon Go City Safari. This event brings plenty of in-person exclusive content to players in the area, including a Special Research story that lets you pick an extra event bonus.

Some Pokémon will spawn even if you don’t have a ticket, but a few like Eevee wearing an explorer hat will only be obtainable through the event’s Special Research story. You can also find Skiddo spawning for the first time during this event, ahead of a global debut at a later date.

While the event might seem straightforward, there is still a decision you need to make while completing that Special Research. And, even though it isn’t the hardest-branched choice, it is going to change how you spend your time out and about in Barcelona.

Should you choose boosted Incense, Star Piece, or Lucky Eggs for the Pokémon Go City Safari: Barcelona Special Research?

You get a special costumed Eevee no matter what choice you make! Image via Niantic

No research tasks or rewards were harmed in the making of this Pokémon Go decision. That is because, regardless of your choice, the only thing that changes is what boost you will be enjoying while the event is active.

After finishing the first page of the City Safari: Barcelona Special Research you will be asked to pick between doubled Incense, Star Piece, or Lucky Egg duration. Your choice will result in one of the following boosts being applied to your event ticket as long as it remains active—between 10am and 6pm CEST on one or both days depending on your ticket.

Double Incense Duration Extended Incense duration for the remainder of your ticketed session. Incense will last for two hours instead of one hour. Good for boosting wild Pokémon spawns.

Double Star Piece Duration Extended Star Piece duration for the remainder of your ticketed session. Star Pieces will last for one hour instead of 30 minutes. Good for increasing Stardust earned.

Double Lucky Egg Duration Extended Lucky Egg duration for the remainder of your ticketed session. Lucky Egg will last for one hour instead of 30 minutes. Good for increasing XP gained.



This choice won’t impact the research tasks or rewards you get through this Special Research. It also won’t change anything else about the event outside of giving you the bonus you select, so feel free to take stock of if you want to boost your encounter rate, Stardust earnings, or XP gain before making your decision.

