Shiny odds for Mesprit, Uxie, and Azelf in Pokémon Go

Those looking for one of the Lake Trio shinies have some time to catch them.

Lugia has finally taken a backseat in raids and Pokémon Go has introduced the new five-star raid Pokémon. The legendary Lake Trio of Uxie, Azelf, and Mesprit have come through and are available in five-star raids for a few weeks.

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf are region-locked, which means players will have to make some international friends to catch all three. Uxie is available to the Asia Pacific region, Mesprit can be found in the European region, and Azelf can be caught by those in the Americas.

All three of these legendary Pokémon have shiny variants, which makes them a hot commodity for shiny hunters. Those looking for a shiny Uxie, Mesprit, or Azelf should do as many raids as they can. The chance for a shiny in each legendary raid is one in 20, which is even higher than the shiny rate for Community Day Pokémon at one in 25.

There’s a 100-percent catch rate if you successfully hit a shiny you encounter in raids with a Premier Ball. That means those who were lucky enough to find a shiny version of one of these Pokémon in front of them after their raid should use their Pinap berries to get the extra candy.

Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be available in all five-star raids in Pokémon Go around the world until Oct. 1.