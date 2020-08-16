Shadowcat wins Pokkén Tournament Finals with a perfect last game

The Pokémon Players Cup Finals for Pokkén Tournament were a wild affair, but darkness reigned supreme as Davon “Shadowcat” Amos-Hall took his methodical Darkrai play to the next level to win the event.

Shadowcat played a tight final series against former World Champion Jacob “Jukem” Waller’s Sceptile, coming out of the last game with a perfect victory and a new title.

A champion has been crowned! Shadowcat wraps up the Players Cup #PokkenTournamentDX Finals with a decisive, perfect battle!



Watch here: https://t.co/wxpI0geCNV pic.twitter.com/Hn2Q1Ghn4V — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) August 16, 2020

Jukem, formerly known as ThankSwalot, is an offensive juggernaut as a Sceptile specialist and has qualified for every major final since the release of Pokkén Tournament DX. After falling to Alexis “Deitylight” Sims’ Lucario early in the top eight, he fought his way back up, taking his revenge and making it into grand finals.

The finals were a very close matchup, with it coming down to tournament point on both sides. Shadowcat sturdy defenses held strong against Jukem’s onslaught’s taking the momentum and landing his own series of massive blows.

Are we about to see our champion! Shadowcat and Jukem going head to head as our Grand Finals could be moments away from wrapping! #PokkenTournamentDX



Watch here: https://t.co/wxpI0geCNV pic.twitter.com/whEX5N9xMm — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) August 16, 2020

One hit later and he completed a perfect final game, claiming the Players Cup Championship.

Among the top eight, he was the only Darkrai player, with Sceptile and Pikachu/Pikachu Libre being the only Pokémon appearing multiple times at the highest level.

Here are the final standings:

Place Player Pokémon First Shadowcat Darkrai Second Jukem Sceptile/Empoleon Third Deitylight Lucario Fourth Fabian “Fabilous” Zahn Pikachu Libre Fifth Kira “Kira” Péniquaud Pikachu Libre/Pikachu Fifth Niklas “Wingtide” Laerbusch Machamp/Mewtwo Seventh Antony “Antwerp” Di Placido Sceptile Seventh Johnny “SoulGuitarist” Kane Chandelure

Pokémon Players Cup Finals | #PokkenTournamentDX – Results



1 Shadowcat 🇺🇸

2 Jukem 🇺🇸

3 DeityLight 🇺🇸

4 Fabilous 🇩🇪

5 Kira 🇫🇷

5 Wingtide 🇩🇪

7 Antwerp 🇦🇺

7 SoulGuitarist 🇺🇸



8/16/20



🔹Day1: https://t.co/KLZ9Cg9mha

🔸Day 2: https://t.co/MCmtlPPO2g pic.twitter.com/Dma8QyxwEh — Burnside (@BurnsideBH) August 16, 2020

The Pokémon TCG and VGC finals for the Players Cup are still underway, with winners to be decided throughout more rounds of competition.