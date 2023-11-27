Regitube is the Pokémon you didn’t know you needed

A Pokémon fan animator and modder has created their own Legendary Pokémon called Regitube, and it has proven to be a hit on social media.

In Pokémon, there is a group of Legendary Pokémon officially known as the Legendary Giants, but some fans refer to them as the Regis due to their shared naming convention (Regirock, Regice, Registeel… you get the idea). There are currently five of them—six if you count their creator, Regigigas—and each has their own typing. So, this leaves the door open for fans to come up with their own Regi ideas based on the remaining Pokémon types.

Damn I remember this fight from that one Pokemon game, Regitube is the coolest Regi if you ask me. https://t.co/GJZephKCML pic.twitter.com/XynL3Cx76k — Yisuno ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) November 24, 2023

Twitter user Yisuno got the idea for Regitube from a short video of someone managing to cover their entire body with large, light blue rubber rings with the Regi’s battle theme from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire playing over it.

Yisuno took this one step further by creating a fully animated model for Regitube, showing what it would look like using Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pearl‘s graphics. Obviously, it has no trace of a person inside its rings and sports dots on its… face(?), much like the other Regis, and is depicted as a Water-type Pokémon.

The very concept is endearingly ridiculous and has proved very popular. Another animation by Yisuno that shows how a battle with Regitube would start has accrued 4.8 million views and 49,000 likes since it was posted on Nov. 25.

GUYS I FOUND REGITUBE IN POKEMON BDSP https://t.co/egWcX70tMa pic.twitter.com/m4Z8LeOmLP — Yisuno ⚝ (@TheYisusOne) November 25, 2023

“I genuinely can’t believe how far a silly Pokémon joke I thought would be funny has gone,” wrote Yisuno on Nov. 26. “Watching people in the comments “balancing” Regitube has given me a good laugh. Thank you for enjoying my silly mods, and I’m sorry, but there will be more.”

While Regitube will never make it into an official Pokémon game (even if there ever is a Water-type Regi, it won’t look anything like Regitube), fans are having fun pretending like it already exists in an official capacity. Aside from fanart compiled on Know Your Meme, there are a couple of Reddit threads discussing Regitube’s potential in the competitive scene. One user, Aside_Agile, even came up with their own stats, move lists, and strategies for it.