Registration for 2022 Pokémon North America International Championships starts today

The Pokémon Company will be opening the registration period for the 2022 Pokémon North America International Championships today at 11am CT. At that time, players from the region can register to compete in various contest categories.

The categories include the regional championships in Pokémon TCG, Pokémon GO, and Pokkén Tournament DX. This is the second International Championships event of the 2022 Championship series season.

This year’s edition of the regional tournament will also mark the first time that Pokémon Go will be featured as an official competition game. Players will use the Great League format, where it will be an age-separated (all players below 18 years of age and above 18) double-elimination bracket with best-of-three matches, except for the winners finals, losers finals, and grand finals, which are all best-of-five.

The top-two trainers from each event will receive an invite to the World Championships, which will be held in the ExCel London Events Center in the U.K. from Aug. 18 to 21.

The 2022 Pokémon North America International Championships will take place from June 24 to 26 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. Since this will be an in-person event, all participants are expected to follow the event’s COVID-19 protocols, which can be found on the official Pokémon website.

As for the official registration, you can visit the official Pokémon U.S. website to learn more.