Professor Willow Special Research Offer now live as part of Pokémon Go and TCG collab

As part of the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion, a special Professor’s Research card featuring Professor Willow can be claimed by players in Pokémon Go through an exclusive Special Research.

Pokémon Go Hub reports that the offer code is available to be redeemed starting today until Aug 1, 2023, at 7am CT. The Special Research can only be claimed once per account even if players try to enter another offer code.

This comes after the release of the latest Pokémon Go x TCG Japanese commercial earlier this month. Pokémon TCG fansite PokéBeach then noticed some cards that will be part of the expansion, where the full art version of Professor’s Research: Professor Willow was seen.

Other cards like Rare Candy, Spinarak, and Slowpoke were also identified by the site. It also posted the secret rare list for the Japanese set, which will include cards like Mewtwo VSTAR, Slaking V, Blanche, and many more.

The Pokémon TCG: Pokémon Go Expansion was first announced by The Pokémon Company in February. And just this month, some cards that are included in the expansion were officially unveiled, including Pikachu with a blue hat, Mewtwo V, Wimpod, Golisopod, the evolution trees of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise, and their Radiant versions, which are the Shiny Pokémon counterparts from Pokémon Go.

The expansion was released today in Japan and will be available in the U.S. by July 1. Products will be released through a collection, a special collection, premium collection, V Battle Decks (including bundle version), tin, Elite Trainer Box, Poké Ball tin, premier deck holder collection, and pin sets.