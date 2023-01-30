Primal Rumblings Pokémon Go event start and end times

Prior to the start of the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, where players will finally be able to Primal Revert their Groudon and Kyogre, Niantic is giving fans a few days to prepare with the Primal Rumblings event.

This event, scheduled to take place from Feb. 22 to 24, will bring increased spawn rates for a variety of Pokémon that were first discovered in the Hoenn region—including the three starters: Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. Rarer Pokémon like Absol can also be found in the wild, alongside a double experience gain for evolving Pokémon.

In addition, the Legendary Pokémon Latios and Latias will be returning to Mega Raids for the first time in months, allowing players to stockpile their Mega Energy. Players will also be able to encounter Rayquaza in five-star Raids with access to the exclusive Charged Attack, Breaking Swipe.

But the short duration of this event means players will have to take part in a number of Raids within a small period of time if they want their chance to catch a Latios, Latias, or Rayquaza—or their Shiny forms—for themselves. These Legendary Pokémon are not expected to return during Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, yet Rayquaza notably has an unreleased Mega Evolution tied directly to the Primal Reversions of Groudon and Kyogre.

Here are the start and end times for the upcoming Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings event.

When does the Primal Rumblings Pokémon Go event start and end?

Players will be able to encounter a small selection of Pokémon from the Hoenn region with higher spawn rates, including Legendaries in Raids, from Feb. 22 at 10am local time to Feb. 24 at 10pm local time. This gives players a little over 48 hours to get their hands on Pokémon that are otherwise difficult to find, and some will not appear in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event.

When the event ends, players who have not yet completed the event-exclusive Collection Challenge will be unable to add any progress to it and, therefore, will be unable to claim the rewards it provides. But if they have already received event-exclusive Field Research, it will remain completable unless they directly delete it from the list.