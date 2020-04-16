Previously postponed Abra Community Day rescheduled for April 25 in Pokémon Go

Niantic has finally given fans a new date for the previously postponed Abra Community Day that was originally set to take place last month.

Now, players will get to use all of the new improvements that have made Pokémon Go easier to play at home to enjoy the Community Day on April 25.

From 11am to 5pm local time, players will be able to capture Abra and evolve it all the way into Alakazam with the exclusive event move Counter. This move will only be available by evolving an Alakazam during the event’s duration and the grace period right after it ends, and using Fast TMs and Charged TMs won’t work either.

The event timeframe has also been doubled since many players might not be able to make the most of the Community Day while playing in an individual setting based on their location. This will help more players maximize the number of Abra they can capture regardless of where they are playing.

All players will also receive three times the normal amount of Stardust for each catch, so even if you don’t need any Abra, that should still make it worth participating just to help level the rest of your team up.

Alakazam is one of the strongest attackers in Pokémon Go, but it is very frail. You might not want to rely on Counter as one of its moves, so if you want to get a few good Alakazam for competitive battling, you can just wait and teach it Psychic later.

The Abra Community Day will run from 11am to 5pm local time on April 25, so get your Poké Balls stocked up now if you plan on trying your luck.