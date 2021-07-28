Porygon-Z to be distributed via Mystery Gift alongside Pokémon Trainers Cup Korea

Those who tune into the 2021 Korean Pokémon Trainers Cup to be held in August will have the chance to score themselves a special Porygon-Z to celebrate the winner of last year’s event.

The Pokémon, modeled after Jeong Sang-Yoon’s tournament-winning version from 2020, will be available via Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield when the event is broadcast to YouTube on a currently unannounced date in the near future.

This Pokémon comes at level 50, holding a Silk Scarf with the ability Adaptability and timid nature. Its moveset includes Hyper Beam, Thunderbolt, Dark Pulse, and Nasty Plot.

The event is set to be played out on Aug. 7, with the broadcast later streamed and uploaded to the official Pokémon Korea YouTube channel. The drop code will be released alongside the YouTube broadcast, but no date has been given yet. This would be a similar process to how the Japan championship’s Livestream distributed Torkoal earlier this month.

The winner of this year’s tournament will go on to compete in the 2021 Pokémon Global Exhibition to be held in October 2021, and will also earn an invitation to compete in the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

Even those who aren’t located in Korea can score this powerful Pokémon, so keep an eye out on the YouTube channel to make sure you don’t miss your opportunity to add this unique Porygon-Z to your collection.

You can check out the specifics of the event here on the official Pokémon Korea website.