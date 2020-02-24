Pokémon’s Global Link Service Ends Today

The Pokémon Global Link, which has provided fans playing Pokémon Sun and Moon, Ultra Sun and Moon, and a host of other titles, is set to close today after a decade of operations. The service is set to shut down at 23:59 UTC.

For those unfamiliar with Pokémon Global Link, it was an online service that allowed fans to link their games to an account to take part in Ranked Battle Game Sync, Global Mission data, and more.

Obviously, considering Ranked Battle leagues and such are now a part of Pokémon Sword and Shield and the GTS has moved to Pokémon Home, there is very little need to keep Global Link active.

All other online components that are part of the games, such as playing against others online, will still be active. Only online functions that require Global Link will be affected when the service comes to an end.

Anyone looking to say goodbye to the service before it comes to an end will be able to receive a special Munna that is based on Fennel’s Munna from the Black and White series. It is still available now to transfer to Sun and Moon so be sure to act fast before the service ends in a few hours time.