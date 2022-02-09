Pokémon UNITE will begin running regional qualifiers for 2022 World Championship this month

The top teams from each region will compete in one final event that will determine who qualifies for the World Championship.

The Pokémon Company has revealed details regarding this year’s Pokémon UNITE World Championship, which is expected to take place in London, England in August. Trainers from all around the world can compete for an invitation and there will be qualifiers for each region every month until June, starting in February.

There will be over $1 million in prizes, including a $500,000 prize pool at the World Championship. Trainers that wish to attend the international event must form a five-person team and compete in UNITE‘s tournament mode. There is no fee required to play in these qualifiers and players can play it on the platform of their choice.

Attention Trainers! The time for #PokemonUNITE to join the 2022 Pokémon World Championships has come!



Read more about the details, including how to join in the competition, right here ➡️ https://t.co/TZcQq867BI pic.twitter.com/14VCgrgqw0 — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) February 9, 2022

North America, Europe, Japan, South America, Oceania, South Korea, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) will be the seven regions where The Pokémon Company will organize the qualifiers for Worlds. Players must be in the Masters rank to compete and 18 or older.

Players will earn Championship Points (CP) in these qualifiers based on their team’s placing in each month’s tournament. The CP is retained by individual players as a mechanism to allow for team changes mid-season. The teams with the most CP will make it into the Regional Championships, from which the top teams of the region will qualify for the Pokémon World Championships.

Each month will have an open qualifier in which the Pokémon UNITE teams will play in a double-elimination bracket. The top 16 teams will advance to the Monthly Finals event that will take place two to three weeks after the open qualifier. In April, there’ll be a special tournament called Aeos Cup that will award prizes and more CP than the monthly tournaments.

The top four teams from each Regional Zone’s March Monthly Finals and the other 12 teams that came from the Aeos Cup Last Chance Qualifier will play in a round-robin group stage before advancing to the double-elimination final tournament.

The eight teams with the most CP in each region before June will earn a spot in the Regional Championship. These teams will be joined by the top four teams from the May tournament and by 12 teams from the open qualifier. The Regional Championships are the events that will determine which teams will play in the Pokémon World Championship in August. The Regional Championships will kick off with a round-robin format and then progress into a double-elimination format.

Teams that qualify for Worlds must maintain the same lineup they used to earn the invitation. The first Pokémon UNITE World Championship will feature two teams from North America, two teams from Europe, two teams from Japan, two teams from South Korea, two teams from APAC, and one team each from South America and Oceania.

The full details of the qualifying process to Pokémon Worlds can be seen here.