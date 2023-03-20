Pokémon trapped in original games can now be sent to Pokémon HOME thanks to this incredible creation

Pokémon HOME, the cloud service for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, is supposed to be a place where players can gather all their Pokémon together. For the most part, it works as intended. Players can use it to move Pokémon between games, trade them on the go, and more.

The problem, however, is not all games are compatible. The physical versions of Pokémon Red and Blue, for example, only let players trade via a link cable due to the limited technology at the time. As a result, players have never been able to migrate Pokémon on them to Pokémon HOME, meaning they’ve been trapped in the storage boxes on them for years.

Thankfully, that has now changed. The hard work of Lorenzooone, a player and coder who developed a Game Boy Advance homebrew, allows players to transfer Pokémon from Red and Blue and Silver and Gold to later generations, and then to HOME.

Fans are thrilled to know they can finally bring their favorite Gen I Pokémon to modern titles, especially since the process is easy to do if you have the homebrew installed.

“I’m smiling ear to ear. To think Game Freak couldn’t come up with this 23 years ago, but you did! Congrats what an achievement!” said one fan. “This is just incredible!” added another.

It was, of course, already possible to transfer them using the 3DS versions of the games along with Pokémon Bank, but now it can be done in a more organic way with the physical versions, which, for a lot of people, is a dream come true.

The trapped Gen I Pokémon probably won’t pack a punch compared to those in later generations due to the limited ability to optimize their stats, but seeing them again in a new way will certainly induce some nostalgia.

Just remember, probably best to leave Missingno in the original games.