Pokémon TCG: Temporal Forces launching in March, first Teal Mask cards tipped to appear

One thing is for sure, we're getting more Paradox Pokémon.

Pokémon TCG is well and truly into the Scarlet and Violet era and as we head into 2024 we now know what to expect after Paldea Fates.

Temporal Forces will be the title of the March TCG set, as revealed by PokeBeach. This expansion will adapt the Wild Force and Cyber Judge dual sets, which are headed to Japan in January, and it could also include Crimzon Haze cards, which means players will finally get their hands on the first Teal Mask additions to Pokémon TCG.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves are expected to headline Temporal Forces. Image via The Pokémon Company

Crimson Haze is also scheduled to arrive in Japan in March, but as PokeBeach noted, we’ve been seeing more TCG sets line up with OCG releases in the Scarlet and Violet era. This happened previously with Obsidian Flames and Paradox Rift, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see it again with Temporal Forces.

Pokémon we’d expect to see in Teal Mask’s first TCG set include Bloodmoon Ursaluna and perhaps other series newcomers like Dipplin or Sinistcha. Temporal Forces will include the feature cards from Wild Force and Cyber Judge which are expected to be Walking Wake and Iron Leaves, so even with the DLC you’re still getting a nice Paradox boost.

We will be seeing a full set of Cyber Judge and Wild Force cards well before Temporal Forces arrives as they are set to launch in Japan on Jan. 26. This means we’ll know exactly what to expect from these expansions when the time comes on March 22.

Before this, we will be getting our first Scarlet and Violet special set Paldean Fates, scheduled for January. This release includes the first Shiny Illustration Rare cards, which include Charizard, so you just know it’s instantly going to be a popular set. When Paldean Fates lands it will mark one year of Scarlet and Violet cards.