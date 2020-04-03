Pokémon TCG Online is offering players special April login bonuses

The grind is getting cut down with some new rewards in PTCGO.

April is a great month to try and build out some new decks in Pokémon TCG Online because the game is offering all players special weekly login bonuses that include extra digital booster packs and Trainer Tokens.

This special set of rewards is a move by The Pokémon Company and Dire Wolf Digital to try and get some new players to jump into the game’s ecosystem while also rewarding returning players as people are spending more time at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ready to #PlayPokemon, Trainers?



Through April, log in to #PokemonTCG Online to earn a special weekly bonus, including digital booster packs and Trainer Tokens. Plus, earn double your Trainer Tokens from Daily Versus Rewards! 😉



➡️ Get playing: https://t.co/i8ZNzWxiCf pic.twitter.com/Zajrva9iov — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) April 3, 2020

The entire Sword and Shield expansion is now available in TCG Online, with packs, theme decks, and more ready to flesh out some of the new decks in the digital space. This also means players can use Pokémon V and try to build around the new Galarian Pokémon included for the first time in that set.

Along with the normal Daily Login Bonus, the new Weekly Login Bonus will give players a mix of digital booster packs and Trainer Tokens to use as they see fit. Daily Versus Rewards are also being doubled for the rest of the month, giving players double the usual Trainer Tokens for competing online.

And even if you don’t plan on purchasing physical cards to input more codes and get some extra booster packs, Pokémon TCG Online is completely free-to-play right from the start. This new set of extra rewards just makes it easier to build the decks you want to use in TCG Online, which is somewhat notorious for forcing players to grind if they don’t buy packs.