Pokémon TCG Brilliant Stars will reportedly change contents of Build and Battle boxes

The changes aren't drastic, but they may be meaningful to new players.

Brilliant Stars is Pokémon TCG’s February 2022 set and its introduction won’t only change things up within competitive play, but it will also be the first to introduce new changes to Build and Battle boxes.

According to a report by PokeBeach, Brilliant Stars Build and Battle boxes will have ready-to-play decks, booster packs, and a promo card instead of the previous 23-card format. Right now, Build and Battle boxes include a 23-card “Evolution Pack,” a single promo card from a selection of four, and four booster packs from the set for which the product is made.

For these pre-release Brilliant Stars Build and Battle kits, players will find a 40-card ready-to-play deck, along with a promo card and four booster packs from the February set. It will also come with a Pokémon TCG Live code card and deck sheet.

The report had no further information regarding the contents of the ready-to-play deck, and with a while before its release, we’ll likely have a short wait before this information is revealed.

Brilliant Stars will launch on Feb. 25, 2022, and usher in the latest V-type card VSTAR for the very first time. You can read more about this new addition here.