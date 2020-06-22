Pokémon Sword reportedly sees 51-percent sales increase in UK

The Isle of Armor caught the attention of new trainers.

Pokémon Sword re-entered the top 10 on the U.K. gaming chart this week following the release of The Isle of Armor DLC. The game saw a 51-percent increase in sales week-on-week, jumping from 15th place to No. 9, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

This jump can be attributed to The Isle of Armor’s launch on June 17. It’s the first of two parts that make up Pokémon Sword and Shield‘s Expansion Pass. The release evidently encouraged new players to buy the base game.

Pokémon Shield, on the other hand, dropped one spot from No. 21 to 22. But it also saw a sales increase despite the fall in position. Both Sword and Shield have reportedly seen sales increases after the DLC announcement.

Nintendo hasn’t released any recent official Pokémon Sword and Shield and The Isle of Armor sales numbers, but the company has already sold more than 17 million copies of the game worldwide as of March 31.

Pokémon Sword isn’t the only Nintendo game that made it onto the U.K. chart. 51 Worldwide Games is just ahead of it in eighth place, climbing one spot on the chart from last week.

