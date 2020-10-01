Pokémon Sword and Shield’s next online competition will allow legendary Pokémon for the first time

Trainers have until Oct. 15 to register for the Battle of Legends competition.

The Battle of Legends will be the next online competition in Pokémon Sword and Shield. And for the first time, players will be allowed to bring one of 22 legendary or mythical Pokémon in their party.

Registrations are open until Oct. 15 and all players who enter will get 50 Battle Points. The competition itself will start on Oct. 16 and run until Oct. 18. Trainers will have a limit of 15 battles per day when the Battle of Legends begins.

It will follow a Double Battle format based on the series six ruleset. You can form a team of up to six Pokémon from level one to 100, but all Pokémon will be set to level 50.

Legendary and mythical Pokémon are normally restricted, but trainers can choose one of the Pokémon from the following list to be a part of their team. Here are all the permitted legendary and mythical Pokémon in the Battle of Legends:

Mewtwo

Mew

Celebi

Jirachi

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Magearna

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Zarude

All Pokémon in your party need to have been caught in the Galar region, though.

The last online competition in Pokémon Sword and Shield was the Players Cup II qualifier, which ran from Sept 25 to 27. The qualified trainers will move on to the Players Cup II in November.