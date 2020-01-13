Pokémon Sword and Shield’s DLC areas were inspired by the Isle of Man and Scotland

Game Freak revealed new DLC packs for Pokémon Sword and Shield a few days ago in the Pokémon Direct, which will offer trainers new areas to explore and Pokémon to catch.

While the new areas were only briefly showcased, Nintendo provided fans with information on the inspiration behind The Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra expansions today.

Pokémon UK on Twitter Trainers, in the #PokemonSwordShield Expansion Pass, you will explore two brand-new areas, the Isle of Armor and the Crown Tundra. Did you know? The Isle of Armor was inspired by the Isle of Man, and the Crown Tundra was inspired by Scotland!

The first DLC, The Isle of Armor, will be based on the small island known as the Isle of Man, which is situated between Ireland and the United Kingdom. The second DLC, Crown Tundra, is inspired by Scotland.

Considering the Isle of Man’s size, having the Isle of Armor based on this region makes sense. You can see a lot of its inspiration through the white cliffs and crystal clear oceans, for example.

Similarly, Scotland’s inspiration on the Crown Tundra can be seen through the mountains and the amount of snow that covers them. But we haven’t seen any trainers wearing kilts or eating haggis to really bring home the Scottish vibe.

The Isle of Armor will be released at the end of June. The Crown Tundra, on the other hand, is expected to become playable this fall.