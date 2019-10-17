Pokémon Sword and Shield will let you skip the infamous catching tutorial

Long-time Pokémon fans can rejoice. Pokémon Sword and Shield will finally let players skip the infamous catching tutorial that is featured at the beginning of every game.

According to previews, one major thing of note is the apparent ability to skip one of the fundamental tutorials. It isn’t something that you opt-out of, but rather a conversation you can just breeze past by doing certain things before the prompt appears.

Like most Pokémon games, once you have obtained your starter you will make one last stop back at your house to say goodbye to your Mom. She will follow the trend of giving you some money before you head off so you will be able to buy items without the worry of needing to battle some trainers first.

Apparently she also deposits a few Pokéballs into your bag on your way out too, which let you catch something on your way to your next destination, which in this case, would be to meet your rival, Hop. If you do end up catching one of the Pokémon made available to battle along the way to meet Hop and his brother, the current Galar Pokémon Champion Leon, the text will play out differently than in other games.

This is only the second main series game to allow this usually mandatory tutorial to be skipped, with the other being the generation two titles, Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. But that was nearly two decades ago and this is a much-needed change Game Freak is making.

Along with this change, initial thoughts on the preview being played at various events are extremely positive. It appears the developers have really found a great balance of keeping the traditional Pokémon formula and adapting it into a full console experience.

Pokémon Sword and Shield release for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15, so get ready to jump right into the action.